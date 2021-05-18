Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 190.0% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWL opened at $29.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of -112.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.14. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

In other Newell Brands news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,153,775.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,859.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

