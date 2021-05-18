Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NEM. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Fundamental Research cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $78.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newmont currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.35.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $74.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.49. Newmont has a 1 year low of $52.33 and a 1 year high of $74.24.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. Analysts expect that Newmont will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 6,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $387,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,654. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total value of $230,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,761,320.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,537 shares of company stock worth $2,653,410 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 15.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,901,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,056,000 after acquiring an additional 648,522 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 32.3% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4.4% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 22,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $452,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

