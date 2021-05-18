Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Compass Point raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $33.00. Compass Point currently has a buy rating on the stock. Newtek Business Services traded as high as $32.66 and last traded at $32.50, with a volume of 1028 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.82.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Newtek Business Services from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Newtek Business Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services in the 1st quarter worth $589,000. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 93,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 13,034 shares during the last quarter. Avenir Corp bought a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services during the 1st quarter valued at $1,015,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 34,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Newtek Business Services by 26.1% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $730.44 million, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.31.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 32.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newtek Business Services Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Newtek Business Services’s payout ratio is 85.84%.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

