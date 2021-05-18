Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) will report $1.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.13 billion and the lowest is $1.12 billion. Nexstar Media Group reported sales of $914.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full-year sales of $4.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nexstar Media Group.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $1.31. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NXST. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nexstar Media Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.57.

In related news, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.33, for a total transaction of $726,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,765,092.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 6,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.75, for a total value of $1,033,578.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,552,865.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,328 shares of company stock valued at $20,825,705 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 396,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,270,000 after purchasing an additional 68,263 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,511,000 after acquiring an additional 14,408 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $149.27 on Tuesday. Nexstar Media Group has a 1 year low of $75.10 and a 1 year high of $163.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.