NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.63

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$27.63 and traded as low as C$24.70. NFI Group shares last traded at C$25.17, with a volume of 382,646 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NFI. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on NFI Group to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Saturday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. NFI Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$34.67.

Get NFI Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.80.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$927.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$838.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NFI Group Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. NFI Group’s payout ratio is -40.56%.

About NFI Group (TSE:NFI)

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.