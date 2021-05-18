NFT (NFT) Price Down 0.4% This Week

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. During the last week, NFT has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. NFT has a market capitalization of $10.30 million and approximately $261,889.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000653 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00099719 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 44.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005752 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00022654 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $632.51 or 0.01477706 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00064927 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50.84 or 0.00118782 BTC.

About NFT

NFT is a coin. It was first traded on August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official website is www.blockparty.co . The official message board for NFT is medium.com/@goblockparty . NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

NFT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

