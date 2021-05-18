NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Price Target Lowered to $296.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its price objective cut by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $312.00 to $296.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NICE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NICE from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays upgraded NICE from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their price objective on NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NICE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NICE has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $285.86.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $224.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.01. NICE has a 1-year low of $174.73 and a 1-year high of $288.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 12.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that NICE will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of NICE by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,901,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,106,102,000 after acquiring an additional 45,199 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of NICE by 6.5% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,799,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $828,109,000 after acquiring an additional 232,328 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NICE by 91.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,673,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,766,000 after acquiring an additional 797,892 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of NICE by 1.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,318,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,333,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of NICE by 2.1% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 933,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,578,000 after acquiring an additional 19,168 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

