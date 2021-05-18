NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Position Boosted by Black Swift Group LLC

Black Swift Group LLC grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 51.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,476 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares during the period. NIKE comprises 0.7% of Black Swift Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE NKE opened at $136.41 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.88 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.40. The company has a market capitalization of $215.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.95, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.46%.

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America started coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.29.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

