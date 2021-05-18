Niobium Coin (NBC) Price Hits $0.0047 on Major Exchanges

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded down 59.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Over the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar. Niobium Coin has a market capitalization of $293,211.90 and approximately $14.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Niobium Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00094454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 45.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00022530 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $623.24 or 0.01464489 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.69 or 0.00119110 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00063694 BTC.

Niobium Coin Coin Profile

Niobium Coin (CRYPTO:NBC) is a coin. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 coins and its circulating supply is 62,627,668 coins. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io . Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” Niobium is an ERC20 utility token that powers the BOMESP exchange (São Paulo Virtual Business Currencies Exchange). The main services provided by the BOMESP exchange will be charged in NBC tokens. “

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niobium Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

