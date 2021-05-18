NOIA Network (NOIA) Achieves Market Cap of $89.37 Million

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 18th. In the last week, NOIA Network has traded up 74% against the U.S. dollar. One NOIA Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001408 BTC on major exchanges. NOIA Network has a total market capitalization of $89.37 million and approximately $4.90 million worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.28 or 0.00100395 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 45.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005745 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00022602 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $658.82 or 0.01528214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00064802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.55 or 0.00119568 BTC.

NOIA Network Coin Profile

NOIA is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 coins. The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network . NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

NOIA Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NOIA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

