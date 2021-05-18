Noir (NOR) Price Reaches $0.0273

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 18th. One Noir coin can currently be purchased for $0.0273 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Noir has traded 24.4% lower against the dollar. Noir has a market capitalization of $559,325.00 and approximately $974.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00080847 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $142.90 or 0.00324813 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00013057 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00033941 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00010894 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003432 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Noir

Noir uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,483,811 coins. Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

