Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nomad Foods Ltd. manufactures and distributes frozen foods primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France and Norway. The Company’s portfolio of frozen food brands includes Birds Eye, Iglo and Findus. Nomad Foods Ltd. is headquartered in Feltham, the United Kingdom. “

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

NOMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nomad Foods presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.67.

NOMD stock opened at $28.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.71. Nomad Foods has a 1 year low of $20.21 and a 1 year high of $29.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.67 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 22.9% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nomad Foods (NOMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.