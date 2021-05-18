Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.75 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) to announce $1.75 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.83 and the lowest is $1.64. Northern Trust reported earnings per share of $1.46 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full-year earnings of $6.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $7.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.88 to $7.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.56.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $109,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 2,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $324,150.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,694 shares of company stock worth $14,583,050 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 100,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,562,000 after buying an additional 26,042 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Northern Trust by 66.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 231,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,312,000 after acquiring an additional 92,004 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 20.9% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $342,000. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTRS stock opened at $120.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.66. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $72.64 and a 12 month high of $121.67. The company has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.23%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

