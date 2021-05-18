Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share

Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Novan in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten forecasts that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Novan’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Novan from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Novan in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVN opened at $1.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.01 million, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.16. Novan has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $2.59.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01).

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Novan during the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Novan in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Novan in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,849,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Novan in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Novan by 5.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 16,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Paula B. Stafford bought 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 150,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,490.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, provides nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

