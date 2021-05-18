Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $147.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Novanta Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and sells precision photonic and motion control components and subsystems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical equipment and advanced industrial technology markets. Novanta Inc., formerly known as GSI Group Inc., is based in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Get Novanta alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Novanta from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NOVT stock opened at $135.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.77 and a 200 day moving average of $128.02. Novanta has a 1 year low of $93.94 and a 1 year high of $146.16.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novanta will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,015,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,312,423.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $503,818.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,198 shares in the company, valued at $21,518,091.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,276 shares of company stock worth $3,034,077. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Novanta by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,120,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Novanta by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,211,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Novanta by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 56,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Novanta by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 90,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Read More: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novanta (NOVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.