Numis Securities Reaffirms Add Rating for Forterra (LON:FORT)

Forterra (LON:FORT)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.54% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 272 ($3.55) target price on shares of Forterra in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 256.44 ($3.35).

Get Forterra alerts:

FORT traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 283 ($3.70). 742,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,369. The firm has a market capitalization of £647.07 million and a P/E ratio of -108.85. Forterra has a 1-year low of GBX 144.16 ($1.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 306.50 ($4.00). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 290.43 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 258.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.20.

In other news, insider Ben Guyatt sold 5,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 288 ($3.76), for a total value of £14,768.64 ($19,295.32). Also, insider Stephen Harrison sold 21,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.58), for a total value of £58,567.50 ($76,518.81).

About Forterra

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.