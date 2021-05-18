Ocean Capital Management LLC Buys 2,660 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Plug Power by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,161,335 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,599,242,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007,080 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 252.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,398,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $284,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015,971 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Plug Power by 567.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,727,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $241,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718,985 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,881,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Plug Power by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,694 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $183,546,000 after purchasing an additional 72,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Shares of Plug Power stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.50. The stock had a trading volume of 595,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,389,059. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.02. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of -80.73 and a beta of 1.81.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $139.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.93 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. Analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plug Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist Financial lowered Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.06.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.