Ocean Capital Management LLC Has $225,000 Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ocean Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,035 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research raised Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. MKM Partners began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.90.

In related news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.01. The company had a trading volume of 248,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,878,229. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.56. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $54.14. The stock has a market cap of $223.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.