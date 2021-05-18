Ocean Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Ocean Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,238 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up 1.5% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,839,000 after purchasing an additional 43,510 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 27.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. Finally, Sara Bay Financial increased its stake in Intuit by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 18,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,230,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $4.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $423.87. 9,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,631. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $271.54 and a 12-month high of $423.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $405.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $381.69. The company has a market cap of $116.07 billion, a PE ratio of 56.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

