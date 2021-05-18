Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on May 18th (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Olema Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:OLMA) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, May 18th. Olema Pharmaceuticals had issued 11,000,000 shares in its public offering on November 19th. The total size of the offering was $209,000,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

OLMA opened at $23.93 on Tuesday. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $60.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.87.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). On average, analysts anticipate that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLMA. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $591,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,921,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,501,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $12,525,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $332,000.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

