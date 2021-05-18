Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Shares Gap Down to $27.84

Shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.84, but opened at $27.25. Olink Holding AB (publ) shares last traded at $28.02, with a volume of 3,397 shares traded.

OLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company.

Get Olink Holding AB (publ) alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.98.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter valued at $229,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter valued at $345,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter valued at $360,000.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile (NASDAQ:OLK)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.