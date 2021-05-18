OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OCX opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average is $1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $360.99 million, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 2.23. OncoCyte has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $6.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

In other news, CEO Ronald Asbury Andrews acquired 11,000 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.79 per share, with a total value of $52,690.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,613.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on OncoCyte from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.32.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.