OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSEAMERICAN:OCX opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.83. The company has a market cap of $360.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. OncoCyte has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.57.

In other OncoCyte news, CEO Ronald Asbury Andrews bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.79 per share, with a total value of $52,690.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 113,698 shares in the company, valued at $544,613.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Benchmark boosted their price target on OncoCyte from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.32.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

