OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OCX opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $360.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 2.23. OncoCyte has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $6.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.83.

In related news, CEO Ronald Asbury Andrews acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.79 per share, with a total value of $52,690.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,613.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

OCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.32.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

