Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Issues Earnings Results

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONDS traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.49. 1,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,481. Ondas has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.38.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on Ondas in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Ondas Holdings Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX software defined radio (SDR) platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides FullMAX base station and remote radios to create wide-area wireless communication networks; and FullMAX SDR platform that offers a private network for industrial applications, which safeguards critical assets and information, and protects against cyberattacks.

