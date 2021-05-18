Onex (TSE:ONEX) Price Target Raised to C$102.00 at Scotiabank

Onex (TSE:ONEX) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$89.00 to C$102.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Onex from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Onex from C$106.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Onex from C$92.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

ONEX opened at C$87.29 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$81.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$74.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 15.99 and a current ratio of 16.22. Onex has a 52 week low of C$56.12 and a 52 week high of C$87.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.86 billion and a PE ratio of 9.43.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

