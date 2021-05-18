Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Price Target Lowered to $57.00 at Raymond James

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 62.49% from the stock’s previous close.

LPRO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Open Lending from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Open Lending from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Open Lending in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $35.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 11.97 and a quick ratio of 11.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.36. Open Lending has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $43.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.91 million. The business’s revenue was up 152.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Open Lending will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Open Lending news, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 5,305,840 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $180,398,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 5,331,321 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $181,264,914.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,879,512 shares of company stock worth $369,573,811. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPRO. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Open Lending by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 11,890,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007,735 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,385,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Open Lending in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,118,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,645,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Open Lending in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,906,000. 33.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

