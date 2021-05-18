Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) PT Lowered to $37.00 at Morgan Stanley

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LPRO. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Open Lending in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Open Lending in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.62.

Shares of Open Lending stock opened at $35.08 on Tuesday. Open Lending has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.97, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.36.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Open Lending will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Open Lending news, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 242,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $7,910,336.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,789,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,687,321.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 5,331,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $181,264,914.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,879,512 shares of company stock worth $369,573,811 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Open Lending during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Open Lending during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 149.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the first quarter worth $89,000. 33.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

