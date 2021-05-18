OpenDAO 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.37 Million (OPEN)

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. In the last week, OpenDAO has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. One OpenDAO coin can now be bought for about $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OpenDAO has a market cap of $7.05 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00094038 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00022414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $649.33 or 0.01489803 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00119159 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00063931 BTC.

OpenDAO Coin Profile

OpenDAO (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io . OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

OpenDAO Coin Trading

