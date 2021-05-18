Oppenheimer Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note issued on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now anticipates that the company will earn $2.79 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.62.

Get UroGen Pharma alerts:

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.09.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on UroGen Pharma from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of URGN stock opened at $15.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.76 and a 200-day moving average of $20.47. UroGen Pharma has a 1-year low of $14.66 and a 1-year high of $30.89. The stock has a market cap of $333.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 85.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 17.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.