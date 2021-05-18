OracleChain Market Cap Reaches $513,646.35 (OCT)

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. One OracleChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0171 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. OracleChain has a total market capitalization of $513,646.35 and $16,898.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OracleChain has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00089474 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $189.09 or 0.00421574 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $102.75 or 0.00229080 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004940 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $579.12 or 0.01291172 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00044876 BTC.

OracleChain Coin Profile

OracleChain’s launch date was June 14th, 2017. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 coins. The official message board for OracleChain is medium.com/@OracleChain . OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OracleChain is oraclechain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OracleChain is an EOS-based Oracle platform that provides accurate data feeds service, ensures high processing capacity, and low latency data services for blockchain applications. OCT is a utility token that serves as a currency on the OracleChain ecosystem. OracleChain will use an effective reward and penalty mechanism with the aim of stimulating data feeders to provide effective data feed service. All the data feeders, which regularly participate in the data feed, will attain a high reputation and be rewarded with OCT tokens. Conversely, irregular or fraudulent data feeders will have a low reputation and lose the OCT risk fund they deposited in the OracleChain platform. “

Buying and Selling OracleChain

