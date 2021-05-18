Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) Posts Earnings Results

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Orbital Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 71.85% and a negative net margin of 47.16%.

Shares of Orbital Energy Group stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.59. 46,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,252,967. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $167.18 million, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.43. Orbital Energy Group has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $11.20.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Orbital Energy Group from $2.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley raised Orbital Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orbital Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Orbital Energy Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock.

Orbital Energy Group, Inc provides electric power and solar infrastructure, and integrated energy infrastructure solutions and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides engineering, procurement, and construction services that support the development of renewable energy generation focused on utility-scale solar construction; and designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities, as well as offers emergency restoration services, including the repair of infrastructure damaged by inclement weather.

