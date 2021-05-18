OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Upgraded by CIBC to “Neutral”

CIBC upgraded shares of OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) from an underperformer rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered OrganiGram from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on OrganiGram from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up from $3.50) on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on OrganiGram from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised OrganiGram from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OrganiGram presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.41.

OGI stock opened at $2.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.33. OrganiGram has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $769.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.30.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.26). OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 207.26%. The firm had revenue of $11.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 million. Equities analysts predict that OrganiGram will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGI. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in OrganiGram in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in OrganiGram by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in OrganiGram in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in OrganiGram by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 516,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 115,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management purchased a new position in OrganiGram in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 10.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

