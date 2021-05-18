Origin Sport (ORS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.74 Million

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. In the last week, Origin Sport has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Origin Sport coin can now be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Sport has a market capitalization of $2.74 million and approximately $390,841.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00034583 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00053444 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000064 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport (CRYPTO:ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

