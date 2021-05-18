Outfitter Financial LLC Lowers Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Outfitter Financial LLC cut its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $131,966,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,783,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,987,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,071,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,772,000 after buying an additional 588,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 239.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 562,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,406,000 after buying an additional 396,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $112.64 on Tuesday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.87 and a 12-month high of $122.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.63.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.30 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.52%.

In other news, EVP Bryan Harkins sold 3,678 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $404,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,411 shares in the company, valued at $3,565,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,725,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,707 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,688. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBOE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Argus raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $93.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.31.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

