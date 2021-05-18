Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Receives C$33.63 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$33.63.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OVV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of OVV traded up C$0.72 on Monday, reaching C$32.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.67, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$30.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.13. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of C$9.07 and a 12-month high of C$36.30.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.12 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.30%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

