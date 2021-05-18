Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Raised to “Buy” at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $37.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $27.00.

OVV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.75 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.46.

OVV opened at $26.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.51. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $28.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 4.00.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

In other news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $188,543.70. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 85.6% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 12,239 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 917.4% in the first quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 1,526,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,152 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter worth about $5,669,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 13.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 189,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 22,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 0.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 123,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

