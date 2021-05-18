Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OXB. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,280 ($16.72) price target (down from GBX 1,300 ($16.98)) on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Oxford Biomedica alerts:

OXB stock traded up GBX 57 ($0.74) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,059 ($13.84). 1,579,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,045. The firm has a market capitalization of £872.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.77. Oxford Biomedica has a 52-week low of GBX 700.37 ($9.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,144 ($14.95). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,028.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 965.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.