Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,687.50 ($22.05).

OXIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,465 ($32.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of OXIG stock opened at GBX 2,055 ($26.85) on Tuesday. Oxford Instruments has a 1 year low of GBX 1,140 ($14.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,355 ($30.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,093.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,952.09. The company has a market cap of £1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 33.58.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

