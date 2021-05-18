Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,341 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $1,281,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

PPBI stock opened at $45.97 on Tuesday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.74 and a 52-week high of $47.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.98.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $185.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.77%.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 10,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $486,641.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $1,137,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,683 shares in the company, valued at $16,403,862.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,934 shares of company stock worth $1,880,162 in the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PPBI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

