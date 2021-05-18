Palladium Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Palladium Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 45,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 22,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICF stock opened at $61.43 on Tuesday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.62.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

