Palladium Partners LLC Has $3.56 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Palladium Partners LLC cut its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.88.

General Dynamics stock opened at $191.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.73 and a 200 day moving average of $163.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $129.17 and a 12-month high of $197.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

