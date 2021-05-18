Palladium Partners LLC Purchases 314 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Palladium Partners LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,843 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.3% in the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.80.

Shares of BDX opened at $241.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.85. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $219.50 and a one year high of $284.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.11 billion, a PE ratio of 88.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.