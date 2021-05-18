Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Sold by Trust Investment Advisors

Trust Investment Advisors lessened its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,817 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 606 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 17,285 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,265 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PANW. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $419.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $426.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.06.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,360 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $790,600.00. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.84, for a total transaction of $530,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,537 shares in the company, valued at $20,005,052.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,860 shares of company stock worth $17,229,105 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $8.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $344.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,419. The firm has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.32 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $345.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.48 and a twelve month high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

