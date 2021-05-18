Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to “Outperform”

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. National Bank Financial currently has $48.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $50.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.96.

NASDAQ PAAS opened at $33.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $24.62 and a 12 month high of $40.11.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.85 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 21.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos raised its position in Pan American Silver by 1,305,896.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 210,174,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 210,157,983 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Pan American Silver by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,341,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $840,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,018 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $64,302,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Pan American Silver by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,434,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,151,000 after acquiring an additional 793,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pan American Silver by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,776,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,354,000 after acquiring an additional 590,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

