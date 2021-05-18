Paparazzi (PAZZI) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded up 23.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. Paparazzi has a total market capitalization of $14,229.15 and approximately $24.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Paparazzi has traded up 10.1% against the dollar. One Paparazzi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Paparazzi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00091563 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00022194 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $628.85 or 0.01429366 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.31 or 0.00118892 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00062812 BTC.

Paparazzi Profile

Paparazzi (PAZZI) is a coin. It launched on May 14th, 2020. Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 coins and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 coins. Paparazzi’s official Twitter account is @paparazzi_coin . Paparazzi’s official website is pazzi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Paparazzi is a photo-centric blockchain-based platform to provide a seamless process of capturing, sharing, and trading a graphic memory. Within seconds, people can capture the moment they are in and share it with friends and families across the borders. These personal moments are not limited to an individual entity. For instance, travel guides, photographs, and artworks are all commercial merchandise. “

Paparazzi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paparazzi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paparazzi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paparazzi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paparazzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paparazzi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.