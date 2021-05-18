Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Decreases Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lessened its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 76.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,000 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 123,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,711,000 after buying an additional 6,019 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 91,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,243,000 after buying an additional 13,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 643,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,707,000 after buying an additional 120,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.17.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $83.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $69.10 and a one year high of $86.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $650,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,641.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $3,766,723.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 100,680 shares in the company, valued at $8,144,005.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

