Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Lowers Stock Position in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lowered its position in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the first quarter valued at about $46,906,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 4.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 33.7% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 60,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 4.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 5.7% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 85,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $577,600.00. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INOV shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.13.

INOV opened at $30.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 773.44, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.44. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.39 and a twelve month high of $31.26.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $177.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

