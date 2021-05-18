Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Reduces Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY decreased its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 48.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Baxter International by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,505,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $201,046,000 after acquiring an additional 401,586 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Baxter International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,164,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $655,084,000 after acquiring an additional 289,794 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Baxter International by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,749,000 after acquiring an additional 109,585 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Baxter International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,438,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $195,657,000 after acquiring an additional 82,213 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Baxter International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,102,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $329,199,000 after acquiring an additional 62,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Shares of BAX opened at $82.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.70 and its 200 day moving average is $80.67. Baxter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.79 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently 29.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BAX shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

In other Baxter International news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $421,954.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,119,080.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $932,605.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,586.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.