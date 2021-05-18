Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) PT Lowered to C$30.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) had its target price dropped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

PARXF has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Parex Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Parex Resources in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Parex Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.10.

OTCMKTS:PARXF traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,246. Parex Resources has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.06 and a 200-day moving average of $15.86.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

